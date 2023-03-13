With U.S. Government Action, Risks To Indian Startups Have Passed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Chandrasekhar tweeted, "With this US govt action, looming risks to Indian Startups have passed. Learning for Indian Startups from this crisis - trust Indian banking system more."

He added: "Thank u to PM @narendramodiji, FM @nsitharaman n @RBI for their continuous leadership n monitoring durng this."

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week left many startups, tech companies, entrepreneurs and VC funds nervous and jittery, and the U.S. government's latest statement has given hope to depositors who had accounts with the crisis-ridden bank.