BQPrimeBusiness NewsOdisha Mining Corp Pays Rs 1,420 Crore Dividend To State Government
ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Mining Corp Pays Rs 1,420 Crore Dividend To State Government

Iron ore producer Odisha Mining Corporation paid a dividend of Rs 1,420 crore to the state government for the 2022-23 fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

20 Jul 2023, 4:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A India mining site. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A India mining site. (Source: Company website)

Iron ore producer Odisha Mining Corporation paid a dividend of Rs 1,420 crore to the state government for the 2022-23 fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik handed over a cheque of Rs 1,420 crore to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday, he said.

Odisha Mining Corporation, one of the largest iron ore producers in the country, recorded a turnover of Rs 14,450 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

It has 18 operational mines and produced 29.68 mt of iron ore, 3 mt of bauxite and 1.08 mt of chrome ore, registering a 14.9% growth in ore production over the previous financial year, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT