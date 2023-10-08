NCLT Directs Swan Energy To Make Upfront Payment For Reliance Naval

As per the resolution plan approved by the NCLT Ahmedabad, Swan Energy was to make an upfront payment of Rs 293 crore to the lenders of RNEL by March 23, 2023, but on Swan's plea this deadline was extended to July 23, 2023.

As the company failed to arrange funds for making the upfront payment within the extended deadline, then it again approached the NCLT Ahmedabad to seek a second extension.