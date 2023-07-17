Maruti Suzuki Adds Pedestrian Safety Alarm In Grand Vitara Hybrid Variants

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has introduced a pedestrian safety vehicle alarm feature in the electric hybrid variants of its SUV Grand Vitara, which will push up prices by up to Rs 4,000.

The company announced the addition of Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System or AVAS for the intelligent electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara. This technology is designed to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe by alerting them about the presence of a vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.