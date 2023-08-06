Markets To Focus On Q1 Earnings, RBI Policy, Global Trends This Week: Analysts

Other major factors such as global market trends, the movement of oil prices and the trading activity of foreign investors would also influence trading, they added. 'The market will have an eye on the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which will be announced on August 10, 2023. We are heading towards the last batch of Q2 earnings of key companies such as Adani Ports, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco and ONGC, among others, which will lead to stock-specific movement,' said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.