Bata Aims For 20% Online Sales In Next 3 Years, Says CEO Gunjan Shah

With inflation cooling off, leading shoemaker Bata is bolstering the premium price points with fresh portfolios while it increases spending on advertising and promotions to connect with young digital-savvy consumers, according to company Managing Director and CEO Gunjan Shah.

The company, as part of its sales strategy, is expanding its presence in both channels—physical stores and online—and expects e-commerce to contribute 20% towards its total sales in the next two to three years, he said.

Bata is also pushing for offline sales and expects strong growth to come from its expansion under the franchise system, where it plans to add another 125 stores in FY24 and increase its presence at multi-brand outlet channels.

As part of its strategy, Bata is investing in front-end operations, stores, back-end infrastructure, technology, design, R&D, etc. Besides, Bata is bringing new collections at a rapid pace to compete with its rivals.