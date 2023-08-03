Adani Group To Expand SIL's Sanghipuram Captive Port Capacity To Handle Large Ships

"Our vision is to produce lowest cost clinker in the country at Sanghipuram and then transport this clinker as well as bulk cement through coastal roads to the markets of Saurashtra South Gujarat, Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Karnataka and kerala," he said, adding "Synergies with the assets of Adani ports will help us in implementation of this strategy."

He further said that with the right implementation, he is very 'confident' that Adani Group will be the lowest-cost supplier of cement in all of these markets.