K&R Rail Engineering To Execute $500 Million Cable Car Project In Nepal

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd., a Hyderabad-based firm, on Friday said it has signed an MoU with cable car company Muktinath Darshan Pvt. in Nepal to build the world’s longest cable car line in that country.

A press release from the company said the project cost is estimated at $500 million. The cable car line is expected to make the holy shrine of Muktinath Temple in Gandaki province of Nepal more accessible to the public, who otherwise have to trek through the rugged mountain terrain.

The Nepal government has accorded all necessary approvals for the project, and K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. will be executing the 84.32-kilometre project—the longest proposed passenger cable car line in the world.

The line will have 20 stations, including nine mandatory boarding and deboarding, eight optional and three technical stations, it said.

This project will facilitate easy access to the spectacular Muktinath temple to hundreds of thousands of devotees, who usually trek up to the shrine located at an altitude of 3,700 metres braving the elements every year.

Devotees visiting the Muktinath Temple can reach it easily without having to walk long stretches across this hilly and rugged terrain. Besides, tourists from across the world can also enjoy cable car rides and the wonderful view of the place, it said.