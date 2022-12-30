Digital India Innovation Fund In Pipeline For Catalysing Deep-Tech Startups: Chandrasekhar
Chandrasekhar said the government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deep-tech startups.
The government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deep tech startups, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
The minister made these comments during his address to over 1,000 college students as part of the 'New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities program' at the Catholic Bishop House Campus, Thamarassery, Kerala, an official statement said.
The minister mentioned that Prime Minister's vision of New India is one with ample opportunities for every Indian to participate in the development process, with hard work and skills as the only determinants of success.