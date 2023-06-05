Byju's Aakash To Go Public Next Year

Edtech major BYJU's will launch the initial public offering of its test preparatory arm Aakash Education Services Ltd. by middle of next year, the company said on Monday.

Aakash Education Services Ltd. revenue is on track to reach Rs 4,000 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 900 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

"BYJU's... will launch the initial public offering of its subsidiary, Aakash Education Services Ltd. mid next year," BYJU's said in a statement.

The board of BYJU's has granted its official sanction for the IPO.

"The appointment of the merchant bankers for the IPO will be announced soon to ensure a planned and successful listing next year.