Ajmera Realty Buys Rs 76 Crore Land Parcel In Mumbai From Tata Communications

Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. has acquired 5,017 square metres of land in Mumbai from Tata Communications for Rs 76 crore to build a residential project.

The land parcel, located in Vikhroli East, has been acquired by its subsidiary, Shree Yogi Realcon Pvt., in a bidding process for a total consideration of Rs 76 crore.

The acquisition is intended for the residential development offering 1/2/3 BHK with an estimated gross sales value of Rs 550 crore, the company said.

The land acquisition is part of Ajmera Realty's growth strategy to continue broadening its scope in newer micro-markets across the Mumbai and MMR regions, where residential sales have accelerated and are expected to grow further.