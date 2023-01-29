Adani Group Issues 413-Page Response, Calls Hindenburg Allegations Attack On India

Stating that the allegations in Hindenburg Research's January 24 report are 'nothing but a lie', it said the document is 'a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive'.



'This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors,' it said.



It went on to question the credibility and ethics of Hindenburg, and said the mala fide intention underlying the report were apparent given its timing when Adani Enterprises Limited is undertaking one of the largest ever further public offering of equity shares in India.

'Hindenburg has not published this report for any altruistic reasons but purely out of selfish motives and in flagrant breach of applicable securities and foreign exchange laws,' it said. 'The report is neither 'independent' nor 'objective' nor 'well researched'.' Activist short seller Hindenburg Research, the firm which caught global attention with takedowns of electric-vehicle makers Nikola and Lordstown Motors, alleged in a report on Wednesday that its two-year investigation found the Adani Group 'engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades'.

