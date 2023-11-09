Bitcoin Rallies Past Terra Crash Level in Win for Bruised Bulls

The dominant cryptocurrency rose as much as 3.6% to $36,856 on Thursday. That’s the highest since May 6, 2022 — just before the TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed and ignited a daisy chain of failures across the cryptoasset space. Bitcoin completed its full recovery from that debacle almost exactly to the year after the rout reached its nadir when Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy.