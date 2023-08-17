BQPrimeBusiness NewsBitcoin Touches An Almost 2-Month Low As Rate Concern Lingers
Bitcoin Touches An Almost 2-Month Low As Rate Concern Lingers

Bitcoin reached an almost two-month low as risk aversion weighs on the cryptocurrency market with global government bond yields climbing to the highest in about 15 years.

17 Aug 2023, 7:37 PM IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: In this photo illustration a visual representation of the digital currency Bitcoin sinks into water on August 15, 2018 in London, England. Most digital currencies including Bitcoin, (BTC) Ethereum, (ETH) Ripple (XRP) and Stella (XLM) have seen a dramatic fall in their prices throughout 2018 amid a 'mass sell-off'. In December 2017 the price of BTC hit $20,000 USD but has since fallen to around $6000 USD. (Photo Illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin reached an almost two-month low as risk aversion weighs on the cryptocurrency market with global government bond yields climbing to the highest in about 15 years. 

The largest digital asset by market value fell as much as 2.1% to $28,335 before paring its decline. The drop was the biggest on an intraday basis since Aug. 1. Other cryptocurrencies were mixed, with Ether down about 1.2% and Cardano and Solana’s tokens both up around 1.5%.  

The rise in global yields comes as resilient economic data challenges the view that central banks rates are peaking. Higher interest rates generally lessen the appeal of alternative investments such as cryptocurrencies. 

The drop in Bitcoin follows a period in which the cryptocurrency has been trading in a narrow range for months. Gauges that measure the price swings of the original cryptocurrency have been trending down, with 90-day volatility reaching its lowest since 2016 this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.   

--With assistance from Emily Nicolle.

