Bitcoin Pares Gains After BlackRock Says SEC Still Reviewing ETF

Another factor influencing analyst predictions on whether a spot-Bitcoin fund will soon be allowed to launch is Grayscale’s win against the SEC as the crypto-asset-manager tries to convert its $16.7 billion Bitcoin Trust — known as GBTC — into an ETF. On Friday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission declined to appeal on earlier positive court ruling for Grayscale, which in the eyes of many analysts served as yet another positive step toward the approval process.