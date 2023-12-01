Bitcoin Rally Pushes Largest Token to 18-Month High

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rallied as much as 2.87% to a high of $38,834 on Friday. Prices of other digital assets tracked by Bloomberg, such as Ether and Solana, were also up more than 2%. Bitcoin’s jump constitutes the token’s highest value since May 5 last year, just before the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin ecosystem rocked the sector and began a steady decline in asset prices.