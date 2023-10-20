Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $30,000 Before Latest Grayscale Ruling

The SEC asked a federal judge on Thursday to dismiss its case against Ripple co-founder Christian Larsen and chief executive Bradley Garlinghouse, ending a lawsuit that had accused the pair of misleading investors in the XRP cryptocurrency by selling more than $1 billion of the tokens without registering them. The move was received positively by investors as a sign that the watchdog may soon acquiesce on a much larger matter — whether it has the right to regulate cryptoassets as securities at all.