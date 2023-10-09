Bisleri Looks To Tap India's Small Yet Fast-Growing Sparkling Water Market

Bisleri International Pvt. is looking to exploit growing health concerns about soft drinks by starting a new fight: the fizzy water war.

The maker of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water is rolling out sparkling water to capitalise on the popularity of the non-alcoholic option among affluent consumers. While the concept is still niche in India, factors such as transformed habits, more celebrities endorsing the product, and rapid urbanisation are fueling the growth of the category, which is often seen as a healthier alternative to sugary carbonated beverages.

"The launch of Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water is a response to the evolving consumer preferences in this category," Jayanti Khan Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. told BQ Prime. "It has been strategically timed to coincide with the upcoming festive season, as the beverage is often associated with celebrations and special occasions."

The product "aligns seamlessly with modern lifestyles", said Chauhan, even though she admits that it will take some time before the sparkling water market in India reaches the levels seen in developed markets like Europe.

Packaged in glass bottles of 300 ml, the sparkling water is priced at Rs 175, underscoring the company's premiumisation drive. This would be the company's first extension since it launched its premium water brand, Vedica.

For Bisleri, the sparkling water segment is a big bet.

The move will pit the packaged drinking water giant directly against the Tata Group, which sells sparkling water under the Himalayan brand. Others competing in the space also include global brands like Perrier and San Pellegrino as well as Indian-origin brands such as Zoik and Paper Boat.

While there are no concrete estimates on how big the luxurious sparkling water market in India is, the bottled water market is estimated to be worth Rs 20,000 crore, dominated mainly by unorganised players. Bisleri has a 32% share of the Rs 8,000-crore organised packaged water market, where it competes with Coca-Cola's Kinley and PepsiCo's Aquafina.

The market size for non-alcoholic beverages was valued at $12.15 billion in 2019, compared to $3.5 billion in 2010, according to a report from economic policy think tank ICRIER. Still, India’s revenue per person from the sale of such beverages was estimated at $8.89 in 2019, much lower compared to markets such as $1,030 in the US and $67.05 in China.

Bisleri's current distribution network is quite "extensive" with a strong emphasis on urban areas, which is the primary market for packaged drinking water, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Angelo George. Currently, it has a manufacturing presence of 128 plants across the country, over 6,000 distributors, and a fleet of 7,500 trucks to serve all market channels.

"The outlet coverage has increased by 20% in the top 40 towns. We are further deepening our presence in districts with higher per capita income and are tapping the potential of smaller towns to expand our distribution reach."

The premium water brand, Vedica, is expected to touch Rs 100 crore in sales over the next two to three years, according to the company.