BIS Framing Quality Standards For Yoga Equipment Amid Rising Yoga Popularity

Amid the growing popularity of yoga across the world, the government's Bureau of Indian Standards on Tuesday said it is framing standards for yoga equipment and some traditional herbal medicines on request from the Ayush Ministry.

Addressing a press conference, BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said the Bureau has already framed standards on the glossary of yoga terminology, yoga mat, and yoga centre.

"We are also working on yoga equipment like the one used for jal neti kriya as well as some traditional herbal medicines," he said.

Already, standards for 17 herbs out of the 34 identified have been published, he said.