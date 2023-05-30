Biryani Most Ordered Food Item On Swiggy During IPL 2023 With Over 12 Million Orders
The 16th season of the Indian Premier League ended on May 29 with Chennai Super Kings defeating the Gujarat Titans to win the trophy for the 5th time.
While the match was still being played, food delivery giant Swiggy decided to award 'Biryani' the trophy for the most ordered food item this cricket season.
Swiggy tweeted that it received over 12 million orders of biryanis at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute)
biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute) — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023
In another tweet, the company said that 2423 condoms were delivered via Swiggy Instamart.
2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight @DurexIndia— Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023
Another tweet mentioned the number of jalebis and fafdas ordered during the season. The company also mentioned that Chennai ordered 3,641 units of dahi (yoghurt) and 720 units of shakkar (sugar) from Swiggy Instamart.
we had 368353 orders for jalebi fafda this cricket season, and we bet at least half of them are from gokuldham society — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023
chennai ordered 3641 and 720 units of dahi and shakkar from @SwiggyInstamart respectively! the start was great, hope they finish it well — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023
Earlier this month, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety informed that the company has turned profitable in its core offering.
"As of March 2023, Swiggy’s food delivery business has turned profitable (after factoring in all corporate costs; excluding employee stock option costs)...Swiggy has become one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than nine years since its inception," Majety wrote in a blog post on May 18.