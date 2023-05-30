Biryani Most Ordered Food Item On Swiggy During IPL 2023 With Over 12 Million Orders

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League ended on May 29 with Chennai Super Kings defeating the Gujarat Titans to win the trophy for the 5th time.

While the match was still being played, food delivery giant Swiggy decided to award 'Biryani' the trophy for the most ordered food item this cricket season.

Swiggy tweeted that it received over 12 million orders of biryanis at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute)