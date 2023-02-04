Birlasoft Says Dealmaking Robust After Client Bankruptcy Causes Loss

The December quarter was one of Birlasoft Ltd.'s best in history in terms of dealmaking even as bankruptcy of one of its US clients pushed it into loss, Chief Executive Officer Angan Guha said on Friday.

The total contract value—or net new deal wins—stood at $231 million in the October-December period, Guha told BQ Prime during a post-earnings interaction.

"This has by far been one of the best quarters (in terms of deal activity) in our history," Guha said. He hopes to convert some good deals in the fourth quarter as well.

Guha took over as the CEO of the Pune-based IT services firm on Dec. 1, a day after Dharmender Kapoor resigned from the post. The chief financial officer, Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, has also put in his papers.

Guha has taken the helm of Birlasoft at a crucial time—the company slipped into loss in the December quarter after one of its US clients, medical-devices maker Invacare Corp., filed for bankruptcy protection in that country.

Birlasoft then created a provision of Rs 151 crore against any outstanding receivables and contract assets. That wiped out its operational profitability.

The EBIT loss stood at Rs 136 crore in the December quarter, compared to an EBIT profit of Rs 155.7 crore in the previous three months, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated an EBIT profit of Rs 158.3 crore.

But Guha seems unperturbed. "If you take Invacare out, we delivered 13.4% EBIT margin and that was during a seasonally-weak quarter that has furloughs," he said.

Guha feels that going into the March quarter from a 13.4% situation, the company will be able to do better from an EBIT standpoint.

“Now, how much provision we take against Invacare, that's very hard for me to say. But as of today, we are fully provided for it...unless the courts come back and give us a different scenario."

Birlasoft had signed a $240-million deal with Invacare in October 2019 to provide IT services over 10 years. At that rate, Birlasoft would have earned $25 million annually from the client.

"Overall, Invacare is about 3% of our revenues... so there's of course an impact, I’ll not deny that. But it's not an impact that we cannot surmount," Guha said. "What we did however, in true corporate governance, we decided to provide for everything we knew today."

"It's important to tell our investors and provide upfront... That's what we have done."