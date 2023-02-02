Birlasoft Q3 Results: Slips Into Loss Amid CXO Churn, Client Bankruptcy

Birlasoft Ltd. has reported loss in a quarter that witnessed a churn in the senior management and the bankruptcy of a key client.

Revenue of the CK Birla Group company rose 2.5% over the previous quarter to Rs 1,222 crore in the three months ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 1,227-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The loss stood at Rs 16.36 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 115 crore in the July-September period. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 124.91 crore.

The Pune-based IT services firm created a provision of Rs 151 crore to protect itself from the bankruptcy of client Invacare Corp., a maker of medical devices in the United States.

“Birlasoft Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of the company, has received intimation that Invacare Corp., a customer in the U.S., has filed a petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court on Feb. 1, 2023,” the exchange filing read. “While the implications and options are being analysed further, the company has, as a prudent accounting practice, created a provision amounting to Rs 1,510.14 million (Rs 151.01 crore) against the outstanding receivables and contract assets as of Dec. 31, 2022.”

Birlasoft had in October 2019 signed a $240-million deal with Invacare to provide IT services over 10 years. At that rate, Birlasoft would have earned $25 million annually from the client.