Birlasoft Q2 Results: Profit Rises Over 5%, Revenue Meets Estimates

Birlasoft Ltd. has clocked growth that lived up to analysts' expectations in the July-September quarter.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 3.73% to Rs 1,309.8 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,290.84-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Birlasoft Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 3.73% at Rs 1,309.8 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,290.84 crore).

EBIT up 8.09% at Rs 185.64 crore (Estimate: Rs 174.04 crore).

EBIT margin at 14.17% vs 13.60% (Estimate: 13.48%).

Net profit up 5.47% at Rs 145.07 crore (Estimate: Rs 136.70 crore).

On Tuesday, shares of Birlasoft rose 0.89% to Rs 547.15 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.37% higher at 63,874.93 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.