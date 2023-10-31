Birlasoft Q2 Results: Profit Rises Over 5%, Revenue Meets Estimates

BQPrimeBusiness NewsBirlasoft Q2 Results: Profit Rises Over 5%, Revenue Meets Estimates
Birlasoft's net profit rose 5.47% sequentially to Rs 145.07 crore, on the back of revenue that rose 3.73% to Rs 1,309.8 crore.

31 Oct 2023, 6:42 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Birlasoft CEO Anjan Guha. (Photo: Company)</p></div>
Birlasoft CEO Anjan Guha. (Photo: Company)

Birlasoft Ltd. has clocked growth that lived up to analysts' expectations in the July-September quarter.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 3.73% to Rs 1,309.8 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,290.84-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Birlasoft Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 3.73% at Rs 1,309.8 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,290.84 crore).

  • EBIT up 8.09% at Rs 185.64 crore (Estimate: Rs 174.04 crore).

  • EBIT margin at 14.17% vs 13.60% (Estimate: 13.48%).

  • Net profit up 5.47% at Rs 145.07 crore (Estimate: Rs 136.70 crore).

On Tuesday, shares of Birlasoft rose 0.89% to Rs 547.15 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.37% higher at 63,874.93 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

