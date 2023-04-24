Birla Estates Acquires Land For Residential Project At Malabar Hill In South Mumbai

K T Jithendran, MD and CEO, Birla Estates said, "Our acquisition of this prime plot of land in Walkeshwar is a significant milestone for Birla Estates, as it aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy to create a niche in the luxury housing segment."

"We are excited about the opportunity to create bespoke boutique residences in one of the most sought-after locations in South Mumbai," he said.