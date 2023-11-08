Birla Corporation Q2 Profit At Rs 58.37 Crore, Revenue Up 14% To Rs 2,285.8 Crore

M P Birla Group firm Birla Corporation Ltd. on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023..It had posted a net loss of Rs 56.46 crore in the July-Septemer period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Birla Corporation..Birla Corporation's revenue from operations was up 14.3% to Rs 2,285.83 crore during the quarter in comparison to Rs 1,999.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago..Birla Corporation's revenue from the cement business was at Rs 2,178.32 crore, up 16.17% compared to Rs 1,875.02 crore a year ago in the September quarter..Its revenue from jute business was down 13.23% to Rs 107.60 crore..The total income of Birla Corporation was Rs 2,313.23 crore, up 13.30% over the year-ago period..Shares of Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,285.90 on BSE, down 0.16%.