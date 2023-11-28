Bira 91 Inducts Former Softbank India Head Manoj Kohli To Board

B9 Beverages Ltd., parent company of Bira 91, inducted former SoftBank India Head Manoj Kohli to its board as independent director on Tuesday.

It also named Bharat Anand, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co. to the board.

"With this appointment, Bira 91 expects to leverage the significant global business experience of the new appointees, as it expands its business in India and overseas, as well as strengthen its corporate governance," it said in a statement.

Prior to SoftBank, Kohli also served as the managing director and chief executive officer of Bharti Airtel Ltd. At Softbank India, he mentored several unicorns such as Ola, Paytm and Lenskart. He currently serves on the board of WeWork India and Triveni Engineering Ltd.

“We are at an important inflection point as a business, and as we continue on our journey of high growth, we would want to ensure that we develop a business that has long-term sustainability, improved risk management, and increased quality of corporate governance," said Ankur Jain, founder and chief executive officer, Bira 91.