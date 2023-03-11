Bipartisan Bill Introduced In U.S. House To Improve Legal Immigration

A bipartisan bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday to properly utilise the employment-based visas currently allocated each year under existing federal immigration law.

Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi from the Democratic Party and Larry Bucshon from the GOP, the Eliminating Backlogs Act of 2023 would give greater flexibility to use existing allotted work visas that employers desperately need, its authors said.

"Even as our country's high-skilled immigration system helps us draw top talent from around the world, current law caps the number of employment-based visas available based on workers' country of origin, leaving thousands of visas that would otherwise help our economy unused," Krishnamoorthi said.