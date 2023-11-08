Biocon Unit To Sell Two Non-Core Branded Businesses To Eris Lifesciences For Rs 366 Crore
Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd.’s unit, Biocon Biologics Ltd., will sell two of its non-core branded businesses to Eris Lifesciences Ltd. for Rs 366 crore.
The company entered into a definitive agreement with Eris Lifesciences for the divesture of its dermatology and nephrology branded formulations business units in India, that mostly comprise its legacy small molecules brand, it said in its exchange filing.
The announced transaction is a ‘Slump Sale’ that will enable a seamless transfer of the product brands and employees associated with these businesses, Biocon said.
The divestment is inclusive of working capital conveyed as part of the deal, and represents an accretive multiple of four times on revenue and 22 times on Ebitda.
The agreement is expected to be closed by the end of November, and after closure, over 120 employees of the two business units are expected to transition to Eris.
“This divesture of non-core assets allows Biocon Biologics to unlock value within our branded formulations portfolio in India and sharpen focus on our core therapy areas like diabetes, oncology and immunology,” said Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director of Biocon Biologics.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen the core, accelerate growth, and invest in the future.
Biocon Biologics is a global biosimilar company and had previously acquired the global biosimilar business of its long-standing partner Viatris.
The company has commercialised eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan.
Shares of Biocon closed 0.58% higher at Rs 226.65 apiece, as compared with a 0.19% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Wednesday.