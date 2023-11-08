Biocon Unit To Sell Two Non-Core Branded Businesses To Eris Lifesciences For Rs 366 Crore

The announced transaction is a ‘Slump Sale’ that will enable a seamless transfer of the product brands and employees associated with these businesses, Biocon said.

The divestment is inclusive of working capital conveyed as part of the deal, and represents an accretive multiple of four times on revenue and 22 times on Ebitda.

The agreement is expected to be closed by the end of November, and after closure, over 120 employees of the two business units are expected to transition to Eris.