Biocon Q4 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates
Biocon's Q4 net profit rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 313 crore, while revenue was up 57% at Rs 3,773 crore.
Biocon Ltd.'s net profit rose in the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates.
The Bengaluru-based drugmaker's profit rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 313 crore in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 270-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Biocon Q4 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 57% to Rs 3,773 crore as against an estimate of Rs 3,615 crore.
Operating profit was up 69% to Rs 997 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 862 crore.
Operating margin stood at 26.4% against 24.6% a year ago. Analysts had estimated it at 23.9%.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.
Shares of Biocon closed 0.87% higher before the results were announced on Tuesday, as compared with a flat benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.