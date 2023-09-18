Biocon Appoints Peter Bains As Group CEO

The board of Biocon Ltd. has approved the appointment of Peter Bains as group chief executive officer with effect from today.

Bains has stepped down from his role on the Biocon board as an independent director with immediate effect to assume this strategic executive responsibility, according to an exchange filing.

He will be reporting directly to Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

"Peter has a unique fit and profile for the role, having both extensive global leadership experience and success across the biopharmaceutical field and a comprehensive understanding of the Biocon Group, having led Syngene for five years and taking it through its very successful IPO in 2015," Shaw said.

Biocon is entering a dynamic phase of growth for its three core businesses, Biocon Biologics, Biocon Generics, and Syngene, and for the group as a whole, she said.