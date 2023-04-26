Binance US Ends $1 Billion Deal To Buy Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager

BQPrimeBusiness NewsBinance US Ends $1 Billion Deal To Buy Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager
26 Apr 2023, 12:27 AM IST
BQPrime
The Voyager Digital Ltd. logo on a smartphone arranged in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S., on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Elon Musk continued to toy with the price of Bitcoin Monday, taking to Twitter to indicate support for what he says is an effort by miners to make their operations greener. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Voyager Digital Ltd said Binance.US had terminated an agreement to purchase the bankrupt crypto broker.

“While this development is disappointing, our chapter 11 plan allows for direct distribution of cash and crypto to customers via the Voyager platform,” the company said on Twitter. “Consistent with the plan, we will now move swiftly to return value to customers via direct distributions. We will provide more information on next steps and any actions customers need to take in the coming days.” 

Voyager has been trying to exit bankruptcy and repay its customers since filing for Chapter 11 protection last year.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

