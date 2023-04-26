ADVERTISEMENT
Binance US Ends $1 Billion Deal To Buy Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager
Voyager has been trying to exit bankruptcy and repay its customers since filing for Chapter 11 protection last year.
(Bloomberg) -- Voyager Digital Ltd said Binance.US had terminated an agreement to purchase the bankrupt crypto broker.
“While this development is disappointing, our chapter 11 plan allows for direct distribution of cash and crypto to customers via the Voyager platform,” the company said on Twitter. “Consistent with the plan, we will now move swiftly to return value to customers via direct distributions. We will provide more information on next steps and any actions customers need to take in the coming days.”
