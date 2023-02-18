Binance Considers Pulling Back From US Partners As Crypto Crackdown Escalates

Binance Holdings is looking at whether to sever ties with intermediary firms such as banks and services firms and is reassessing venture capital investments in the US, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing details that had not yet been made public. It will consider de-listing tokens from any US-based projects, including Circle’s stablecoin USD Coin, the person said.

Binance Holdings isn’t authorised to serve crypto customers in the US. Instead, there’s Binance.US, a far smaller exchange that claims to be independent and said it has no plans to leave the US.

Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, signalled the potential retreat earlier this week. "Given the ongoing regulatory uncertainty in certain markets, we will be reviewing other projects in those jurisdictions to ensure our users are insulated from any undue harm," Zhao said Monday on Twitter after Paxos Trust Co. announced it would stop issuing Binance-branded stablecoin.

On Friday, Zhao tweeted that Binance had "pulled back on some potential investments or bids on bankrupt companies in the US for now." He said it’s "false" that Binance would de-list all US-based tokens.