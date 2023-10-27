Binance Founder CZ Loses $12 Billion On Crypto-Trading Slump

CZ, 46, played a role in the events that landed Bankman-Fried in federal court. In November, the Binance founder announced he was liquidating a token linked to FTX following a report that Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research also owned a large position in it. Some FTX customers rushed to pull money and the exchange was unable to keep up with the surge in withdrawals. Less than a week later it declared bankruptcy.