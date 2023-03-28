Binance Crypto Empire Dwarfs FTX At Peak And Dominates Industry 

In response to Monday’s action, a Binance spokesperson called the CFTC’s lawsuit “unexpected and disappointing,” saying the exchange had made strides in beefing up compliance, had been working with the regulator and would continue to collaborate with authorities in the US and elsewhere. Zhao in a separate blog post said the CFTC’s complaint “appears to contain an incomplete recitation of facts, and we do not agree with the characterization of many of the issues alleged in the complaint.”