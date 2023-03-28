Binance CEO CZ, Crypto’s Most Powerful Man, Has More Than ‘FUD’ To Worry Him Now

At the heart of the suit are allegations that Binance failed to register as a US derivatives exchange and intentionally structured its businesses and transactions to avoid those registration requirements. The agency alleged that CZ and senior managers took steps to violate US laws, including instructing US customers to use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to obscure their location and directing “VIP customers” to open Binance accounts under the name of shell companies. The CFTC also said Binance’s own documents for the month of August 2020 showed that the platform earned $63 million in fees from derivatives transactions, and that about 16% of its accounts were identified as being held by US customers.