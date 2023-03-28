The Most Striking Claims In The CFTC’s Lawsuit Against Binance

The CFTC accused Binance of knowingly engaging in ineffective “geofencing,” the use of IP addresses to identify customers from restricted jurisdictions like the US. According to the suit, Binance’s money-laundering risk officer complained to Lim about having to write a “fake” report on the issue to the board of directors. Lim allegedly told her he could get management to sign off on the report. According to the CFTC, the officer again expressed her concern to Lim in a November 2020 chat: