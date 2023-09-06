High-Grade Borrowing Frenzy Sets 2023 Record With 20 Deals

BHP is selling $4.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in five parts, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The longest dated portion of the offering — a 30-year note — will yield in the area of 1.25 percentage points over Treasuries after initial pricing discussions of 1.5 percentage points. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay outstanding debt associated with the company’s acquisition of OZ Minerals Ltd., according to a filing.