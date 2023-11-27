Billions Wiped Out as Stock-Safety Trade on Wall Street Misfires

For the most part, the flood of cash to dividend strategies meant investors got pushed into the likes of value stock and out of Big Tech megacaps, which have driven the market gains. In the case of SDY, half of the fund is concentrated in three sectors that have declined this year: consumer staples, utilities and health care. Its top holding, manufacturer 3M Co, has plunged 15%. Compare that to VIG, which holds nearly one quarter of the fund in information tech, a rare feature for dividend funds.