Billionaires Who Rode Online Delivery Boom Watch Fortunes Vanish

Ahead of its initial public offering in September, Instacart listed the pandemic among its risk factors. In July, Just Eat Takeaway’s Jitse Groen said the business is still sensitive to Covid trends as a predictor of demand, with orders ticking up one quarter “due to the resurgence in Covid cases.” In August, DoorDash’s Tony Xu said there’s “a lot of problems there to solve” in the post-pandemic e-commerce environment.