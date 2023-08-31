BQPrimeBusiness NewsBillionaire Warren Buffett Turns 93
ADVERTISEMENT

Billionaire Warren Buffett Turns 93

Buffett is the seventh wealthiest man in the world, with a net worth of $119.9 billion.

31 Aug 2023, 12:12 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Warren Buffett. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)</p></div>
Warren Buffett. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Billionaire Warren Buffett turned 93 years old on Aug. 30.

Buffett is the seventh wealthiest man in the world, with a net worth of $119.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

He is the largest shareholder of the investment group Berkshire Hathaway Inc. that has delivered a 19.8% compounded annual gain in market value since 1965, according to Bloomberg. The company owns Geico, Clayton Homes and Dairy Queen, and has stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express.

Berkshire shares of the company are at record highs and touched the highest level on Aug. 8. The shares have risen over 16% in the current year. Apple Inc. is his largest holding.

The Berkshire Hathaway chairman and chief executive officer has pledged over 99% of his wealth to philanthropy.

"Were we to use more than 1% of my claim checks (Berkshire Hathaway stock certificates) on ourselves, neither our happiness nor our well-being would be enhanced. In contrast, that remaining 99% can have a huge effect on the health and welfare of others," Buffet had said in a letter pledging his wealth.

He said that his fortunes are "because of combination of living in America, some lucky genes, and compound interest".

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT