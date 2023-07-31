Uday Kotak Faces Push To Pick Outsider Successor, Sources Say

India has tightened rules limiting bank CEOs’ tenure to a maximum of 15 years and has been reviewing the stakes that banks hold in insurers in order to strengthen the nation’s financial system. RBI had said in 2021 that the outgoing head should take a three-year cooling period and shall not be “appointed or associated with the bank or its group entities in any capacity, either directly or indirectly,” to ensure there is a clean break for the outgoing head from the bank.