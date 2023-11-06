Billionaire Twins Cut Bet On Covid Vaccine Maker After 550% Gain

The company’s stock has tumbled since then as demand wanes for the Covid shot, leading it to slash its forecast for this year’s vaccine sales by 20%. Still, the brothers are poised to lock in major gains after first providing BioNTech with €150 million ($186 million) in seed money when it was founded in 2008. The shares have climbed more than 550% since its US initial public offering in 2019, and were up as much as 9.1% Monday after it reported an unexpected profit.