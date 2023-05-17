Billionaire SP Hinduja Dies At 87

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the head of billionaire Hinduja Family, died in London. He was 87.

“Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today,” the group spokesperson said in a statement.

SP, as he was fondly called, was the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group. He was unwell for some time.

“His loss has left a huge void as the brothers have always been four bodies and one soul,” the statement said.

Founded by SP's father Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, the Hinduja Group is a diversified conglomerate with interests in banking and finance, transport, energy, technology, media and renewables.

SP had joined the family business after completing his education in 1952, according to the group website. Along with his brothers, he diversified and the Hinduja Group now has presence across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

SP's wife Madhu Hinduja died earlier this year at the age of 82. The couple have two daughters, Shanu and Vinoo. Their son Dharam died in 1992.