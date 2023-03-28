Billionaire Jack Ma Returns To China After More Than A Year-Long Sojourn Abroad

Jack Ma, the globe-trotting Chinese billionaire and founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, returned to China on Monday, ending more than a year-long sojourn abroad.

Ma, 58, founded Alibaba in the 1990s and is one of China's richest and most influential business magnates.

He has kept a low profile since November 2020, only surfacing in rare public appearances after publicly criticising the Xi Jinping government during a speech in Shanghai.

Ma left the Chinese mainland towards the end of 2021.

On Monday, Ma met teachers and students at Hangzhou Yungu School, which he founded, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, which is owned by him, reported.