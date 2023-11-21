BQPrimeBusiness NewsBillionaire Birla’s Carbon Black Unit To Raise $1.5 Billion Loan
ADVERTISEMENT

Billionaire Birla’s Carbon Black Unit To Raise $1.5 Billion Loan

Proceeds from the sale will used mainly to refinance existing debt, with a smaller portion set aside to fund expansion.

21 Nov 2023, 07:41 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group attends the India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Modi announced the launch of 5G services in India during the event on Oct. 1.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group attends the India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Modi announced the launch of 5G services in India during the event on Oct. 1.

(Bloomberg) -- Birla Carbon India Pvt., a closely-held unit of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla controlled Aditya Birla Group, is raising an offshore loan of about $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Proceeds from the sale will used mainly to refinance existing debt, with a smaller portion set aside to fund expansion, said the people, who declined to be identified because the discussions are private. Lenders include Axis Bank, DBS Group Holdings, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ICICI Bank, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered Bank and Union Bank of India.

The maker of carbon black additives, that are widely used in manufacturing tires and plastic coatings, will rank among the top five Indian borrowers raising foreign currency loans this year once the transaction concludes, data compiled by Bloomberg show. 

The planned fundraising comes against the backdrop of rapid credit growth in the fastest-expanding major economy in the world. Indian corporates have raised $19.8 billion in loans so far in 2023, the highest in four years, the data show. 

Birla Carbon didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. It is the world’s top producer and supplier of carbon black, according to the company’s website.

--With assistance from Swansy Afonso.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT