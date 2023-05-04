Bill Gates-Backed Startup Plans Plant For Machine Key to Hydrogen Future

An H2 Tech sign for hydrogen technology on a Renault Scenic Vision hybrid concept vehicle, which features a recycable 40 KWH battery which is half the weight of the equivalent cells used in conventional electrical vehicles, at the ChangeNow summit in Paris, France, on Friday, May 20, 2022. Renault SA is developing a family-sized passenger car that will run on electricity for short drives and hydrogen for longer trips as part of the companys push into fuel-cell technology.