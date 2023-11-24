Bikanervala Ties Up With The Montana Group To Expand Its Footprint

Bikanervala on Friday said it has tied up with The Montana group from Punjab to further expand its footprint in domestic and international markets.

This collaboration marks a milestone for further expansion and aims to reach out to a broader audience, the company said in a statement.

It is a privilege to work with the iconic brand of India and the entire team will put best possible effort to make this brand a global leader in years to come, said Manoj Madhukar, CEO of The Montana Group.

Bikanervala started its operations as a small sweet shop at Bikaner, in Rajasthan in 1905. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio to include restaurants and snack businesses.

Presently, Bikanervala is operating 175 sweet shop-cum-restaurant outlets in India as well as in international markets like the UAE, the US, Singapore, New Zealand, and Nepal, the company said.

Suresh Kumar, CEO, Bikanervala, briefed the media about its current operation and further expansion plan both in domestic and international market.

In the domestic market, the focus areas will be Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in the Northern part, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the Southern part and Maharashtra in the Western part of the country.

In the international market, the US, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom will be the focused markets, the company said.