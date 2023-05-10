Bikaji Foods Invests In FMCG Supply Chain Startup Ripplr's Rs 330 Crore Fundraise

Ripplr, a Bengaluru-based logistics platform that offers distribution services to fast-moving consumer goods brands, has raised $40 million, or Rs 330 crore, in a Series B round from new and existing investors.

The round was led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from new investors—Bikaji Foods International Ltd. and Neo Foods—along with existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corp. The round also witnessed debt participation.

The startup said the funds will be used to further build its tech platform through hiring and expansion.

"There is an increasing focus on offline expansion that we see with D2C brands after they acquire a strong consumer franchise. Ripplr’s plug-and-play model will work superbly well for such D2C brands," said VS Kannan Sitaram, co-founder and partner at Fireside Ventures.

Ripplr was founded in 2019 and facilitates loading and routing decisions, live inventory tracking, and buying patterns, helping with predictive analytics to manage demand and inventory for both brands and retailers.

The company has raised a total of $56 million (Rs 460 crore) so far and claims to be operationally profitable. It operates 24 warehouses pan-India and works with over 80,000 retailers that have long-term partnerships with major FMCG brands, such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Dabur Pharma Ltd., and Nivea, among others.