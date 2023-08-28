Biggest U.S. Oil ETF To Revive Pre-Pandemic Investment Strategy

BQPrimeBusiness NewsBiggest U.S. Oil ETF To Revive Pre-Pandemic Investment Strategy
The biggest U.S. oil ETF is reviving the pre-pandemic investment strategy that drew the scrutiny of regulators and helped roil markets in 2020.

TAFT, CA - JULY 21: An oil rig south of town extracts crude on July 21, 2008 in Taft, California. Hemmed in by the richest oil fields in California, the oil town of 6,700 with a stagnated economy and little room to expand has hatched an ambitious plan to annex vast expanses of land reaching eastward to Interstate 5, 18 miles away, and take over various poor unincorporated communities to triple its population to around 20,000. With the price as light sweet crude at record high prices, Chevron and other companies are scrambling to drill new wells and reopen old wells once considered unprofitable. The renewed profits for oil men of Kern County, where more than 75 percent of all the oil produced in California flows, do not directly translate increased revenue for Taft. The Taft town council wants to cash in on the new oil boom with increased tax revenues from a NASCAR track and future developments near the freeway. In an earlier oil boom era, Taft was the site of the 1910 Lakeside Gusher, the biggest oil gusher ever seen in the US, which destroyed the derrick and sent 100,000 barrels a day into a lake of crude. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- The biggest US oil ETF is reviving the pre-pandemic investment strategy that drew the scrutiny of regulators and helped roil markets in 2020. 

The $1.2 billion United States Oil Fund will, in September, begin reallocating the majority of its holdings to the nearest oil futures contract, rather than spread exposure across the futures curve. 

The fund’s decision to pile into the front of the curve prior to the 2020 oil crash exacerbated the market turmoil that followed. USO at the time had ballooned to more than $3 billion, at times holding 20% of all positions in near-term oil contracts. After the crash, CME Group Inc. ordered the fund to reallocate its funds across contracts. 

About 20% of USO’s current holdings are invested in October 2023 contracts, 20% in November, 15% in December, 15% in January 2024 contracts, 10% in February, 5% in March, and 15% in June.  

USO said in a statement it retains the ability to invest in later-dated contracts and other products such as OTC swaps if market conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors require it. 

--With assistance from Alex Longley.

