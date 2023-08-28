Biggest U.S. Oil ETF To Revive Pre-Pandemic Investment Strategy
The biggest U.S. oil ETF is reviving the pre-pandemic investment strategy that drew the scrutiny of regulators and helped roil markets in 2020.
(Bloomberg) -- The biggest US oil ETF is reviving the pre-pandemic investment strategy that drew the scrutiny of regulators and helped roil markets in 2020.
The $1.2 billion United States Oil Fund will, in September, begin reallocating the majority of its holdings to the nearest oil futures contract, rather than spread exposure across the futures curve.
The fund’s decision to pile into the front of the curve prior to the 2020 oil crash exacerbated the market turmoil that followed. USO at the time had ballooned to more than $3 billion, at times holding 20% of all positions in near-term oil contracts. After the crash, CME Group Inc. ordered the fund to reallocate its funds across contracts.
About 20% of USO’s current holdings are invested in October 2023 contracts, 20% in November, 15% in December, 15% in January 2024 contracts, 10% in February, 5% in March, and 15% in June.
USO said in a statement it retains the ability to invest in later-dated contracts and other products such as OTC swaps if market conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors require it.
--With assistance from Alex Longley.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.