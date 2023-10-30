BigBasket Tops Fairwork Index For Gig Workers; Ola, Uber Lag

Tata-owned BigBasket has topped this year's Fairwork India index, while ride-hailing majors Uber and Ola, along with logistics startup Porter, lagged at the bottom.

This year, the study scored 12 platforms, including Amazon Flex, BigBasket, BluSmart, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato. It ranks the digital labour platforms on the basis of working conditions, contract fairness, management and representation.

No platform scored more than six out of the maximum of 10 points, and none scored all the first points across the five principles, according to the Fairwork India 2023 Report, which was published on Monday.